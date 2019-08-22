3 rescued after La Ronde ferris wheel cabins flip upside down

It took firefighters 30 minutes to rescue three people from a ferris wheel at La Ronde Wednesday.

It happened at 7 p.m. at the amusement park.

Officials say two cabins flipped upside down as they hung about seven metres off the ground. First responders used a ladder to get to the three ride-goers.

Firefighters believe equipment used for a film shoot could have created an imbalance, causing the gondolas to flip.

There were no reported injuries.