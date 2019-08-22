3 rescued after La Ronde ferris wheel cabins flip upside down
A A
It took firefighters 30 minutes to rescue three people from a ferris wheel at La Ronde Wednesday.
READ MORE: La Ronde unveils first virtual reality roller coaster in Canada
It happened at 7 p.m. at the amusement park.
Officials say two cabins flipped upside down as they hung about seven metres off the ground. First responders used a ladder to get to the three ride-goers.
READ MORE: La Ronde says goodbye to La Pitoune
Firefighters believe equipment used for a film shoot could have created an imbalance, causing the gondolas to flip.
There were no reported injuries.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.