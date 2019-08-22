Toronto police release more photos of men wanted in alleged pizza delivery fraud

Toronto police have released additional photos of the men wanted in alleged fraud involving pizza deliveries after reports of compromised debit cards since mid-July.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Investigators said pizza orders placed for delivery were allegedly intercepted by a group of at least three male suspects.

Police said the suspects allegedly followed the pizza delivery person from the restaurant to the intended customer’s home, pretended to be the customer and purchased the pizza. The suspects then continued the delivery to the intended customer, police said.

The intended customer would then pay for the pizza with their debit card to the handheld debit device presented to them by the suspect, investigators said.

The debit transaction would then be compromised as the suspect would allegedly switch the debit card with a similar-looking non-active card, police said.

Investigators said the suspect would then leave, go to a nearby ATM and conduct fraudulent banking transactions.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).