August 22, 2019 6:28 am

Ontario doctor services group to report on savings plan

By Staff The Canadian Press

A doctor checks a patient with a stethoscope. (File photo)

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thomas Kienzle
TORONTO – A group established to look into restricting inappropriate or overused physician services in Ontario will report on its recommendations today.

The group – which has members from the provincial government and the Ontario Medical Association – is expected to reveal a list of recommendations designed to save money in the health care system.

It was formed in the wake of a four-year contract struck between the province and its doctors in February.

At the time, the working group was created to recommend changes to physicians services or payments that could result in $460 million in savings.

Dr. Joshua Tepper and Dr. Paul Tenenbein, co-chairs of the Appropriateness Working Group, are expected to provide the update this afternoon.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

