Teaching the teachers at one-day education symposium in Kingston

The school year starts in less than two weeks, but many teachers are already back in a class room.

Teachers with the Limestone District School Board spent much of the day getting ready. They weren’t teaching anything, but were instead the ones being taught.

Mistene Clapp, the site lead and Innovation and Technology Support with the board, says around 125 educators took part in the totally voluntary one-day symposium.

READ MORE: Londoners support Mission Services London’s second annual Fill Up the Bus event

“It’s kind of like a boot camp, getting everyone ready to go back to school,” she said.

“We’re lucky this year we have teachers, we have occasional teachers, we’ve got some educational assistants as well as some administrators participating in sessions.”

WATCH: Back to school: Devices for students heading back to class

Tim Pelow was one of those in attendance. He’s a grade 6, 7 and 8 teacher at Enterprise Public School, and says he certainly doesn’t mind giving up a day considering what he’s getting back.

“With the things that I’ve learned today, I’m going into my classroom in September with a better idea of how I’m going to use technology to better benefit my students and engage them in learning,” Pelow said.

“We really have no idea what the future is going to look like for our students, and they don’t either, so really getting them prepared for the unknown is really important.”

WATCH: Ontario Children’s Advocacy Coalition talks Ontario government’s new sex-ed curriculum

Elementary and high school students return to their respective classrooms on September 3rd.