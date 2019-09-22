Canada election: Ottawa West—Nepean

Ottawa West—Nepean, as it’s structured now, was created in 1996. From 1997 to 2006, it was represented by a Liberal member of Parliament and then turned blue when voters elected Conservative MP John Baird, who went on to serve in Stephen Harper’s cabinet over three terms. Baird won comfortably in his three races, with 43 to 45 per cent of the vote.

Baird didn’t run again in 2015. The federal election race in Ottawa West—Nepean that year saw Anita Vandenbeld reclaim the riding for the Liberals in the red wave, beating Conservative candidate and Ottawa police officer Abdul Abdi with nearly 56 per cent of the vote. Vandenbeld scored 35,199 of the ballots cast, compared to Abdi’s 18,893.

Candidates

Liberals: Anita Vandenbeld (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Abdul Abdi

NDP: Angella MacEwen

Green: David Stibbe

People’s Party: Serge Guevorkian

Christian Heritage Party: Sean Mulligan

Vandenbeld and Abdi will face off again in 2019, although Abdi wasn’t the favoured candidate this time around. Originally, the Conservative candidate for Ottawa West—Nepean was Mike Lalonde, a retired captain in the Canadian Armed Forces and financial planner – but he announced on July 29 that he was stepping down due to health issues. The Conservative party subsequently announced Abdi as their new candidate.

According to a statement from the party, Abdi is on voluntary leave from the Ottawa Police Service and served with the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa. He is a recipient of the United Way’s Community Builder Award, the statement said.

The NDP has usually ranked third in the Ottawa West—Nepean race. This year, party members nominated Angella MacEwan, a senior economist for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and policy fellow at the Broadbent Institute, as its candidate in the riding.

The riding of Ottawa West—Nepean is bordered by March Road/Herzberg Road/March Valley Road to the west, and Cameron Harvey Drive and the Ottawa River to the north. The eastern border zigzags down Sherbourne Road, east down Highway 417, then down Merivale Road, east down Baseline Road, south down Fisher Avenue and then down the Rideau River to West Hunt Club Road. The southern border then stretches west down West Hunt Club, up Merviale, west down the Canadian National Railway, up Richmond Road and then west down the 417 to March Road.