September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Brampton East

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton East

Elections Canada
The riding of Brampton East is up for grabs with Independent MP Raj Grewal not running for re-election.

Grewal, elected in 2015 under the Liberal Party’s banner, resigned from caucus in the wake of his gambling problem that led him to incur significant debts.

Maninder Sidhu was acclaimed as the Liberal nominee in July for the upcoming election.

Brampton East is an electoral district with a South Asian majority at 65.8 per cent, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberals: Maninder Sidhu
Conservatives: Ramona Singh
NDP: Saranjit Singh
Green: Teresa Burgess-Ogilvie
PPC: Gaurav Walia

