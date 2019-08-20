Friend describes oil worker who died near Stoughton, Sask. as ‘caring and loving’

A friend of Mark Biglin, 38, the oil worker who died on the job in Saskatchewan on Monday, has described him as “sensitive, caring and loving.”

Cameron Schneider grew up with Biglin in Brooks, Atla. and was a longtime friend.

“I honestly don’t know what to say about this. I was absolutely sick to my stomach hearing about this,” Schneider said.

“The best of us back home died when Mark passed away.”

Biglin was an Aaron Well Servicing employee working on a Crescent Point Energy site near Stoughton.

According to his Facebook page, Biglin was living in Kenosee Park, Sask. at the time of his death.

“Mark, of anyone I know, never deserved this tragic outcome. Mark was always strong in what he believed in no matter if others thought he was wrong,” Schneider said.

“He had high morals, was a loyal friend [and] always had your back no matter what.”

Schneider attended Brooks Composite High School with Biglin and remembers his “amazing” character.

“He had reached out and affected many people with his charm, good looks, smile,” Schneider said.

“You knew an answer from him was well collected before given.”

Site operations were shut down while the company initiated their corporate emergency response, according to a statement released by Crescent Point Energy.

The release states external and internal investigations into the death are ongoing. Details of how he died have yet to be released.

STARS was called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m.