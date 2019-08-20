Stolen jewelry found on Burlington robbery suspect returned to Hamilton owner: police

Police have reunited a collection of stolen jewelry with its rightful owner after it was allegedly found in the possession of a suspect during a robbery in Burlington last month.

Halton Regional Police say they acquired more than 100 pieces of jewelry when they caught a man trying to break into King Carwash in Burlington on July 4.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man of no fixed address, was charged with multiple break-and-enter-related offences.

Following the arrest, police included photos of the jewelry in media releases in an attempt to return the stolen property.

On Friday, a Hamilton resident saw photos of items that had been stolen during a recent break-and-enter and contacted police, who reunited the victim with more than 95 per cent of the stolen jewelry.

The remaining items are posted on the Halton Regional Police Flickr account.

Police are asking anyone who may have had a break-in before July 4 to look at the photos and contact police if they recognize anything that belongs to them.

