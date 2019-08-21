Decision 2019: Leaders’ debate to air live Aug. 28

Global Winnipeg is hosting a leaders’ debate for the upcoming provincial election, as part of a broadcasters’ consortium with CBC and CTV.

The Manitoba Leaders’ Debate 2019, which airs Aug. 28 from 6:10 to 7 p.m., will include Brian Pallister, Wab Kinew, Dougald Lamont, and James Beddome.

READ MORE: Controversial poll results raise red flags for Manitoba election watchers

Journalists from all three networks, including 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier, will be putting questions to the party leaders.

The debate will run commercial-free on Global Winnipeg.

WATCH: Winnipeg Political Analyst breaks down Provincial election platforms