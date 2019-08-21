Politics
August 21, 2019 7:00 am
Updated: August 21, 2019 7:11 am

Decision 2019: Leaders’ debate to air live Aug. 28

By Online Journalist  Global News
Global Winnipeg is hosting a leaders’ debate for the upcoming provincial election, as part of a broadcasters’ consortium with CBC and CTV.

The Manitoba Leaders’ Debate 2019, which airs Aug. 28 from 6:10 to 7 p.m., will include Brian Pallister, Wab Kinew, Dougald Lamont, and James Beddome.

Journalists from all three networks, including 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier, will be putting questions to the party leaders.

The debate will run commercial-free on Global Winnipeg.

