Barrie man charged with impaired driving found passed out behind the wheel: OPP

A 34-year-old Barrie man has been charged with impaired driving after he was found passed out behind the wheel in a Midland parking lot early Thursday morning, OPP say.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report just after midnight and found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who displayed signs of alcohol consumption, police say.

Following an investigation, Trevor Dupre was charged with two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, officers say.

The accused’s vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and his licence was suspended for 90 days, police add.

Dupre was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 5, OPP say.

