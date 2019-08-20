Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam wants ‘communication.’ Protesters want her resignation

Hong Kong‘s leader says she’s setting up a “communication platform” to resolve differences in the city after months of anti-government protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam also said Tuesday a fact-finding study will look at the causes of the protests and the police response to them.

WATCH: ‘The bill is dead’ — Lam says no plan to revive extradition bill despite presence in legislature

The movement held a massive but peaceful rally on Sunday after earlier protests had been marked by violence.

Lam and other officials have conditioned dialogue on the protest movement remaining peaceful.

READ MORE: China will not ‘sit on its hands’ if Hong Kong protests get worse — U.K. ambassador

Lam’s comments fell short of the protesters demands, including for her resignation and an independent inquiry into what they say was police brutality.