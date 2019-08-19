List of road closures for Lethbridge’s 2019 Whoop-Up Days parade

The final preparations are being done at Exhibition Park for this year’s Whoop-Up Days, which starts in Lethbridge on Tuesday.

To get this event underway, the annual parade will start at Park Place Mall at 10 a.m. and will finish at Adams Ice Centre.

The parade will go east along 3 Avenue S. with turns along 13 Street S. and N.

The following roads will be closed from 9 a.m. until roughly 1 p.m.:

1 Avenue S. between 4 Street S. and Scenic Drive S. There will be no access to Scenic Drive via 1 Avenue S. or 3 Avenue S. during the parade. Access to Scenic Drive is available from Crowsnest Trail and roads south of 3 Avenue S.

9 Avenue N. between 13 Street N. and 19 Street N.

3 Street S. between Park Place Mall and 3 Avenue S. There will be no access to Park Place Mall through the Toys “R” Us/3 Street S. entrance starting at 8 a.m.

There will be no access to Park Place Mall via Scenic Drive/Grandview Village except for Grandview residents.

3 Avenue S. between 3 Street S. and 13 Street S.

The city is advising drivers to expect delays when travelling in the parade route area, adding that they should allow extra time to reach their destinations.