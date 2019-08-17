Pancake breakfasts to enjoy during 2019 Whoop-Up Days in Lethbridge

Whoop-Up Days are almost here and with them comes a slew of pancake breakfasts for Lethbridge residents to enjoy.

Starting Sunday, local businesses and organizations will be hosting free or donation-based breakfasts to satisfy your hunger for the upcoming event.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m.

Hosted by: Park Meadows Baptist Church

Where: 2011 15 Ave. N. (parking lot)

Cost: Free

When: Monday, Aug. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Hosted by: MP Rachel Harder

Where: 255 8 St. S.

Cost: Free

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Daytona Homes Lethbridge





102 12 St. S.$4 donation – Backpack Program

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Interfaith Food Bank

Where: 1103 3 Ave. S.

Cost: Adults $3, kids $2

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Interfaith Food Bank

Where: 1103 3 Ave. S.

Cost: Adults $3, kids $2

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Inclusion Lethbridge

Where: Chinook Regional Hospital, south entrance

Cost: $3

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: University of Lethbridge

Where: 4401 University Dr. W.

Cost: Free

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hosted by: Southern Alberta Community Living Association (SACLA)

Where: 401 12A St. N. (parking lot)

Cost: $2

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Coulee Brew Co.

Where: 4085 2 Ave. S.

Cost: $4 donation – Children’s Wish Foundation

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Dunlop Truck Centre & Vanee Farm Centre

Where: 510 36 St. N.

Cost: $2

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Fountain Tire

Where: 215 5 Ave. S.

Cost: $3

When: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO)

Where: 500 11 St. S. (parking lot)

Cost: $2

When: Friday, Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Big Brothers Big Sisters at Rocky Cross Construction

Where: 138 22 St. N.

Cost: $2

When: Friday, Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hosted by: Toonie Pancake Breakfast

Where: 327 10 St. S.

Cost: $2 donation – Lethbridge Pregnancy Care Centre

When: Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Ivory Dental

Where: 335 Columbia Blvd. W.

Cost: Free

When: Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: McKillop Scouts

Where: 2329 15 Ave. S.

Cost: Free, donations accepted

When: Sunday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Maranatha Christian reform Church

Where: 260 McGill Blvd. W.

Cost: Free

Whoop-Up Days run from Aug. 20-24, at the Exhibition Park.