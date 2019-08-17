Pancake breakfasts to enjoy during 2019 Whoop-Up Days in Lethbridge
Whoop-Up Days are almost here and with them comes a slew of pancake breakfasts for Lethbridge residents to enjoy.
Starting Sunday, local businesses and organizations will be hosting free or donation-based breakfasts to satisfy your hunger for the upcoming event.
When: Sunday, Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m.
Hosted by: Park Meadows Baptist Church
Where: 2011 15 Ave. N. (parking lot)
Cost: Free
When: Monday, Aug. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Hosted by: MP Rachel Harder
Where: 255 8 St. S.
Cost: Free
When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Daytona Homes Lethbridge
Cost: $4 donation – Backpack Program
When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Interfaith Food Bank
Where: 1103 3 Ave. S.
Cost: Adults $3, kids $2
When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: Inclusion Lethbridge
Where: Chinook Regional Hospital, south entrance
Cost: $3
When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: University of Lethbridge
Where: 4401 University Dr. W.
Cost: Free
When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hosted by: Southern Alberta Community Living Association (SACLA)
Where: 401 12A St. N. (parking lot)
Cost: $2
When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Coulee Brew Co.
Where: 4085 2 Ave. S.
Cost: $4 donation – Children’s Wish Foundation
When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Dunlop Truck Centre & Vanee Farm Centre
Where: 510 36 St. N.
Cost: $2
When: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Fountain Tire
Where: 215 5 Ave. S.
Cost: $3
When: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO)
Where: 500 11 St. S. (parking lot)
Cost: $2
When: Friday, Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Big Brothers Big Sisters at Rocky Cross Construction
Where: 138 22 St. N.
Cost: $2
When: Friday, Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Hosted by: Toonie Pancake Breakfast
Where: 327 10 St. S.
Cost: $2 donation – Lethbridge Pregnancy Care Centre
When: Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: Ivory Dental
Where: 335 Columbia Blvd. W.
Cost: Free
When: Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: McKillop Scouts
Where: 2329 15 Ave. S.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
When: Sunday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Maranatha Christian reform Church
Where: 260 McGill Blvd. W.
Cost: Free
Whoop-Up Days run from Aug. 20-24, at the Exhibition Park.
