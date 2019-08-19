Protesters rally against Line 3 pipeline at Enbridge office in Minnesota

Dozens of people rallied outside a Minnesota office of Enbridge to protest the company’s proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement.

Protesters said six members of their group chained themselves to a gate early Monday at Enbridge’s office in Bemidji, prompting the office to close for the day.

Police Capt. David LaZella said demonstrators left on their own and no arrests were made.

The $2.6 (USD) billion replacement pipeline would carry crude from Alberta across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wis.

Enbridge says the current Line 3, which was built in the 1960s, is subject to corrosion and cracking.

Environmental and Indigenous groups say the project risks oil spills in pristine areas of the Mississippi River headwaters region.

