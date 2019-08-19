‘No reasonable grounds’ to lay charges after man sustains injuries in Newmarket apprehension: SIU

The interim director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has determined that there are “no reasonable grounds” to lay criminal charges against a York Regional Police officer after a 55-year-old man sustained serious injuries while he was apprehended by police in Newmarket last July.

On July 29, 2018, at 7 a.m., YRP officers responded to a domestic call at a Newmarket residence, the SIU says.

According to the SIU, a woman called 911 and told the operator that her 55-year-old husband had left the property on foot following an argument.

The woman’s husband had an outstanding apprehension order under the Mental Health Act for a psychiatric assessment, the SIU says.

Police officers found the man near the intersection of Gorham Street and Prospect Street, the SIU adds, and a struggle ensued between the officers and the man.

The man was eventually handcuffed, transported to Southlake Regional Health Care and admitted to the mental health ward, the SIU continues.

On the evening of Aug. 1, 2018, York Regional Police were notified that the man suffered three fractured ribs during his apprehension.

In the SIU director’s report, interim director Joseph Martino said the subject officer’s use of force fell within the range of what was “reasonably necessary” to overcome the man’s resistance and to carry out his apprehension.

The man that was apprehended fought against officers’ efforts to control his arms on the ground and only quit struggling after the subject officer placed his knee on the man’s back, Martino said in the report.

