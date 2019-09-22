Canada election: Cambridge riding
The city of Cambridge first formed in 1973 in large part from the communities of Galt, Preston and Hespeler.
A few years later, in 1976, the electoral district was formed and was won by Progressive Conservative Chris Speyer.
The riding, which includes a section of the City of Cambridge lying south of Highway 401, the Township of North Dumfries and a portion of Brant County, has a population of 115,643.
The seat was won by Liberal MP Bryan May in 2015, who unseated longtime representative Gary Goodyear, a Conservative.
Several familiar names to locals had thrown their names in the ring to become the Conservative nominee including local reporter Tyler Calver and former Cambridge mayor Doug Craig (who withdrew) but Sunny Attwal bested them.
Candidates
Liberals: Bryan May (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Sunny Attwal
NDP: Scott Hamilton
Green: Michele Braniff
PPC: Dr. David M. Haskell
Marxist-Leninist:Manuel Couto
