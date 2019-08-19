Crime
August 19, 2019

Charges pending in connection with weekend motorcycle crash in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police are looking into charges following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending in connection with a motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Kitchener.

Police say that shortly before 11 a.m., a 32-year-old Kitchener man was travelling westbound on a motorcycle on Shirley Avenue when it collided with a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Kitchener woman that was making a left-hand turn into a business.

Police say the rider was ejected from his bike.

He was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital outside of the region.

Police say he is now in stable condition.

