Canada election: Ottawa—Vanier

Veteran MP Mauril Bélanger easily held down the riding for the Liberal party in the 2015 federal election. After Bélanger died of Lou Gehrig’s Disease in August 2016, a majority of the riding’s voters elected Liberal Mona Fortier as their new MP in an April 2017 byelection. Bélanger and Fortier both won their seats with over 50 per cent of the votes cast, with the NDP candidates coming in second place both times.

Candidates

Liberals: Mona Fortier (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Joel Bernard

NDP: Stéphanie Mercier

Green: Oriana Ngabirano

People’s Party: Paul Durst

Ottawa—Vanier is home to a large number of French-speaking residents, as well as the University of Ottawa campus and Collège La Cité. Politically, the riding has been a Liberal fortress for decades. Since 1935, voters in the riding have consistently elected a Liberal member of Parliament to the House of Commons.

Fortier, who previously worked as a strategic communications consultant, is running for re-election in the riding this fall with Team Trudeau.

Her Conservative rival this time around, Joel Bernard, was a PC MLA in New Brunswick for one term and has worked on Parliament Hill since 2005, serving as director of parliamentary affairs and as a senior policy advisor to several ministers. He currently works as the parliamentary affairs advisor to Tory MP and public safety shadow minister Pierre Paul-Hus. The 2019 election campaign will mark Bernard’s third try for a federal seat as a Conservative candidate.

Fortier is also up against Green candidate Oriana Ngabirano, who ran (unsuccessfully) for a seat on Ottawa city council in the Rideau-Rockcliffe byelection earlier this year.

The riding of Ottawa—Vanier is bordered by the Rideau Canal to the west, the Ottawa River to the north, and Greens Creek to the east. The southern border of the riding follows Highway 417 eastward to the abandoned Canadian Pacific Railway, then juts north to Innes Road and then Blair Road, and then down the Queensway to where the highway hits Greens Creek.