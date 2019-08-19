Safe consumption site among addictions promises from Manitoba NDP

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to open a safe consumption site for drugs such as methamphetamines if they win the provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would also expand addictions treatment programs and establish a meth intervention program in Winnipeg.

Kinew says the measures would cost $3.5 million a year and reduce the number of used needles found around the city.

READ MORE: Manitoba Election 2019 Promise Tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

He also says it would get more people off drugs and reduce rates of crime and disease.

The NDP say the Progressive Conservative government has failed to act as meth use has grown across Manitoba.

RELATED VIDEO: Wab Kinew urges Pallister to freeze Seven Oaks ER closure until after election