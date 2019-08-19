Guelph man charged with impaired driving after SUV hits pole, flips onto its side: police

Guelph police say a 34-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after an SUV struck a light pole and flipped onto its side on Monday morning.

According to police, a Ford Explorer was driving south on Silvercreek Parkway just before 2 a.m. when it mounted the centre median and struck a light at Willow Road.

The pole was sheared off and fell onto the road, police say.

Police said the driver allegedly tried to flee the scene before losing control and flipping the SUV onto its side.

The man behind the wheel was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said charges include impaired driving and dangerous driving. The accused will make a court appearance on Sept. 3.

