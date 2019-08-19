London man arrested in connection with Old East Village shooting

An investigation nearly two months in the making is one step closer to being put to rest.

London police announced Monday that a man has been arrested following a late June shooting in Old East Village that left another man in critical condition.

Police initially reported that a man was injured in an incident, which happened at around 11:20 p.m. on June 20 on Dundas Street near English Street.

At the time, police said it was believed the shooting happened on the street itself and that it was not a “random incident.”

Information about the victim’s age and identity was never released.

Roughly six weeks later, on Aug. 2, investigators launched a manhunt for Jacob Patrick Sturgeon, 22, of London.

They added that Sturgeon was facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

An update on the victim revealed he had been released from hospital.

On Monday, officers said Sturgeon had been arrested late Friday night on his outstanding warrants.

The accused remains in police custody with a court appearance slated for Monday.

The police also wanted to thank the public for their assistance in locating Sturgeon.

