New Zealand Police still searching for gun in shooting death of Canadian woman’s fiancé

Police in New Zealand have made an arrest but are still looking to locate the weapon allegedly used in the shooting death of a Canadian woman’s fiancé.

“The firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered, and locating it remains a priority for police,” New Zealand Police Det. Insp. Graham Pitkethley said.

In a statement Sunday morning, the police force said officers are searching for forensic evidence in Waikato, about 170 kilometres south of Auckland, on the country’s North Island.

Sean McKinnon was found dead in his van near the village of Gordonton on Friday morning.

McKinnon, a 33-year-old Australian, was vacationing with his partner, Bianca Buckley, who is from Halifax.

Police said the couple had been sleeping inside the van at a scenic spot near the coastal town of Raglan when a suspect approached the vehicle just after 3 a.m. Friday.

Pitkethley said the suspect fired several shots into the van. Buckley managed to escape and called police.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a search warrant was carried out in Waikato.

Police have yet to identified the accused, who was also charged with aggravated robbery and making death threats.

As part of the investigation, officers are looking to speak with anyone who saw hitchhikers in Gordonton–Whitikahu.

“Particularly, if any motorists that travelled this route on Friday have dashcam footage, police would like to hear from you,” Pitkethley said.

New Zealand Police say they are providing support to the victim’s loved ones and are working to return his body to his family.

