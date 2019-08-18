Canada
August 18, 2019 12:23 pm

Winnipeg firefighter suffers injury battling vacant house blaze

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling a blaze in a vacant house in Winnipeg early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service personnel went to a fire in a vacant two-storey house in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack against the blaze while they gained access to the house. Once they got into the building, they went on the offensive, declaring the fire under control at around 6:30 a.m.

 

Crews searched the house and found no one inside.

Paramedics treated a firefighter who got injured on scene. The firefighter did not require transport to hospital.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are yet available. 

