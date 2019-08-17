Blogger lists 101 roadside attractions not to be missed on Manitoba road trips

There’s still a few summer weekends left before the kids go back to class, and if you’re running out of things to keep them busy, a Winnipeg mom has you covered.

Local blogger and mother of two, Carmen Kaephler, has created a list of 101 Manitoba roadside attractions — all within a few hours of the city — for families to visit before the snow flies.

The list, posted on her Macaroni Kid blog, has the attractions — like Lundar’s goose and the world’s largest curling rock in Ashern — organized by how far a drive they are from Winnipeg.

“It’s how I keep my kids happy in the car,” said Kaephler, who is originally from The Pas and has fond memories of stopping at the oversized statues when her family would drive to the city.

“People are always happy for something fun to do and I think people like road trips — especially ones that are within an hour or so outside the city.”

While she hasn’t been to every attraction on the list, Kaephler says she and her daughters, six-year-old Charlie and three-year-old Judy, have been to quite a few.

She said the sometimes odd and always interesting structures can be a very welcome sight on long family road trips.

“It must have been parents who came up with the idea of these kind of attractions,” she laughed.

“If your kids are anything like mine you need a breather and a chance to stretch your legs.

“We really need these statues so kids can get out and look and parents don’t go insane.”

