World
August 15, 2019 10:59 pm
Updated: August 15, 2019 11:06 pm

Woodstock festival ‘pilgrims’ return to concert site 50 years later

By Michael Hill The Associated Press

A man walks through the crowd during an Arlo Guthrie concert at a Woodstock 50th anniversary event in Bethel, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
A A

Tie-dyed pilgrims and white-haired Woodstock festival veterans converged at the generation-defining site to celebrate its 50th anniversary, while Arlo Guthrie came back to sing — what else? — “The Times They Are a-Changin’.”

READ MORE: Woodstock iconic photo couple still together, 50 years later


Story continues below

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 130 kilometres northwest of New York City.

Guthrie, an original Woodstock performer, played an evening set atop the famous hill, but said he also wanted to play at least one song near where the 1969 stage was located. Picking up a guitar, he sang the Bob Dylan classic for a group of reporters gathered on the grass under the wilting afternoon sun.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hippies
Music Festival
Woodstock
woodstock 1969
Woodstock 50
woodstock 50 years
Woodstock 50th anniversary
woodstock anniversary
Woodstock festival

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.