Death at Saskatoon Lighthouse could spawn changes

On Tuesday, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to an independent living apartment at the Lighthouse campus after a woman was found dead during a routine room check.

The death is the third at the Lighthouse this year.

“Our independent tower is an affordable housing tower, and we house clients who are able to live independently,” Lighthouse frontline manager Chris Randall said on Thursday.

“In our shelters as well as our other emergency services, we do daily checks. But in our independent tower, we do monthly checks.”

According to Randall, his staff believed the woman had only been dead for a day or two, but, would leave conclusive findings to the coroner’s office.

The last confirmed security camera footage of the woman came during the last week of July. Therefore, her time of death could prompt changes in how often the independent units are checked.

“We would work with whatever information is coming out of the coroner’s office,” Randall said.

“We want to make sure that our clients are well cared for and well serviced. In the independent tower, people live independently and are able to support themselves just like any other rental situation in Saskatoon. But, we would respond as the need fit, in a client-centred approach in whatever needs were there.”

SPS said they did not find anything suspicious about the death, and the coroner’s service has taken over the investigation.