MLAs speak out concerning funding for Lethbridge’s Performing Arts Centre

MLA Shannon Phillips is calling out the provincial government for deciding not to fund a performing arts centre project for downtown Lethbridge.

“For the provincial government to essentially just slam the door on new federal funds is concerning,” Phillips explained.

“It shows an overall pattern of a shrug when it comes to Lethbridge’s priorities.”

In a letter sent from the provinces’s deputy minister of infrastructure, Prasad Panda states that the centre has not been re-endorsed for Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program funding also known as ICIP, and that the city will not be asked to complete a federal application.

The minister adds the project may be considered for future funding.

Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf agrees, saying it’s simply a matter of prioritizing spending.

“There’s some significant priorities for the city of Lethbridge that we’re trying to address that have much more urgent needs, and that are ready and that need funding,” Neudorf said.

“We all know that the budget is very limited.”

The project was a collaboration between the federal, provincial and municipal governments. The need for the centre was identified back 2007 as part of the city’s recreation and culture master plan.