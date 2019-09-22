Federal election: Lethbridge

The Lethbridge riding in southern Alberta encompasses the City of Lethbridge, along with the nearby communities of Coaldale, Coalhurst, Picture Butte, Nobleford and Barons.

The seat is currently held by Conservative Rachael Harder. She was first elected in 2015 and currently serves as the party’s status of women critic.

The riding is a longtime Tory stronghold. The Conservative Party has held the seat since it’s formation in 2003. Prior to that it was held by MPs belonging to the former Canadian Alliance, Reform and Progressive Conservative parties.

Candidates:

Conservative: Rachael Harder (incumbent)

Liberal: Amy Bronson

NDP: Shandi Bleiken

Green: Stephnie Watson

People’s Party of Canada: Grant Hepworth

Christian Heritage Party: Marc Slingerland