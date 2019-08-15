Brian Pallister promises 13 new schools if Tories re-elected in Manitoba

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to build 13 new schools over 10 years if re-elected Sept. 10.

Tory Leader Brian Pallister says nearly 11,000 students would be learning in real classrooms rather than trailers.

Eight of the schools would go up in Winnipeg, while the rest would be in Brandon, West St. Paul, Morden and Steinbach.

The Tories previously committed to building seven other schools, and the total investment for all 20 is about $500 million.

The party’s campaign began with a focus on tax cuts and promises to remove the provincial sales tax from home and rental insurance and pricey haircuts.

It has also promised to inject an extra $2 billion, spread over four years, into the health budget.

