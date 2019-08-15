Trudeau announces $11.4 million in flood protection funding for Fredericton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $11.4-million in new funding to help protect Fredericton and surrounding communities from future flooding.

The federal money is meant to help the New Brunswick capital better protect key transportation systems and municipal infrastructure so essential services can continue during floods.

It will also be used to create and expand wetland areas to improve local resilience to flooding.

The federal government says in the coming weeks, further spending totalling $120-million will be announced to help other flood-prone regions across Canada and to support climate resiliency and disaster mitigation projects.

The funds will come from a $2-billion disaster mitigation and adaptation fund launched in 2017.

Fredericton has battled three major floods over the past 11 years, including record flooding in 2018.

“In Fredericton, people have seen first-hand the damage and uncertainty caused by extreme weather events,” Trudeau said in a written statement.

“That’s why our government is stepping up. By investing in the infrastructure our towns and cities need, we are building safer, more resilient communities, and helping to protect the businesses and services that Canadians rely on.”

The government says once complete, the Fredericton project will help protect over 27,500 residents within a 12 square kilometre area.

The City of Fredericton says the measures will reduce by 83 per cent the number of people directly affected by flooding. It is also expected to provide long-term savings in recovery and replacement costs.