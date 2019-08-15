Comedian Andy Dick claims he was knocked unconscious by punch outside New Orleans night club

Comedian Andy Dick claims he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.

Dick told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate that he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone allegedly knocked him to the ground with a punch early Saturday.

The 53-year-old comedian was performing at One Eyed Jacks in the French Quarter before the alleged assault.

Dick says he was taken by ambulance to hospital and observed there for what he described as a “possible brain bleed.”

Surveillance video of the alleged incident was obtained and appears to show Dick being punched from the side or from behind by a man.

In the video, the comedian appears to immediately fall to the ground outside One Eyed Jacks, and a small crowd of bystanders crouch down to check on him.

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn’t have any reason to expect to be attacked. He says he was “flabbergasted” by what happened.

“We thought he was dead. Then, when he did get up, he thought he was in L.A. He was unresponsive, his eyes were swimming in his head, and it was really bad,” Couvillion told New Orleans’ Fox 8.

New Orleans police say officers made an arrest in connection with what they are investigating as a “possible assault” on the actor.

According to CNN, Dave Hale, 46, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Hale was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree battery and simple battery, according to the outlet.

The New Orleans Police Department said on Tuesday that it has not spoken with Dick yet but that it “remains eager to speak with him and will do so when he decides to make himself available to detectives.”

A motive for the attack remains unclear.

—With files from the Associated Press