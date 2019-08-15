2 Fenelon Falls men charged following reported residential break and enter

Two Fenelon Falls men have been charged following an investigation into a reported residential break and enter.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say that on Wednesday, officers responded to a call about an alleged break and enter in progress at a residence on Sugarbush Trail in Fenelon Falls.

OPP say officers found two men in the residence, which was otherwise unoccupied at the time.

Michael Walker, 53, and Stephen Whiteway, 43, both of Fenelon Falls, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house and mischief under $5,000. Whiteway faces an additional charge of mischief.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 19.