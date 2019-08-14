Canada
Canadian Forces expected to send Hercules transport plane to Uganda for peacekeeping

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is expected to announce tomorrow the long-awaited deployment of a promised Canadian Forces transport plane to Uganda for peacekeeping missions.

The CC-130 Hercules was one of three signature promises Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to the United Nations when Canada hosted a major peacekeeping summit in November 2017, only one of which has been fulfilled.

Last year, the federal government deployed a unit of helicopters and several hundred military personnel to help with medical evacuations in Mali.

That mission is to wrap up at the end of this month.

Trudeau also promised a 200-strong “quick reaction force” to the UN, but Canada has yet to register the force in a U-N database of peacekeeping pledges, which means it has not been formally offered.

The federal Liberals campaigned in the last election on a promise to renew Canada’s commitment and role in peacekeeping in a major way, but have since been accused of not living up to the spirit of that pledge.

The government insists it is committed to peacekeeping.

