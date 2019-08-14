Over $1.6M to support Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan makeover

Organizers planning to redevelop the festival grounds for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan received a boost from the federal government on Wednesday.

More than $1.6 million was announced to help construct a new amphitheatre base for the stage and other enhanced infrastructure.

The planned redevelopment at the riverbank site in Saskatoon will enable Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan to extend summer programming, according to federal officials.

“Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festival is a perfect example of a community working to celebrate and showcase our Canadian artists,” Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said.

“The redevelopment of the festival site will be a cultural and economic benefit to the city of Saskatoon, to the talented members of its artistic community and to those who appreciate the value of the arts.”

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan officials said the investment will allow them to take a huge leap forward in planning.

The City of Saskatoon approved the plans for the new arts and culture space in May. The $3.5-million facility will replace the temporary setup the group has used for the last 35 years.

The planned amphitheatre and transformed site at 948 Spadina Cres. East are expected to be ready for the 36th theatrical season in 2020.