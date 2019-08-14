‘He deserves justice’: New plea for information in fatal shooting of Vancouver 15-year-old

Vancouver police are making a renewed appeal for people with “key information” about a 2018 double murder to come forward.

Shots rang out out on West Broadway near Ontario Street on Jan. 13, 2018, killing 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside of Vancouver and 15-year-old Alfred Wong of Coquitlam, who was riding in the back seat of his parents’ car.

Police say he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of an exchange of gunfire.

“We know nothing can be done to bring Alfred back, but we think he deserves justice for his tragic death and we desperately want to know what happened that night,” said Alfred’s mother Chelly Wong in a statement.

“Without your help, the police may not be able to arrest the killer, and our son will not be able to lay in rest.

“We ask for your help in giving closure to our grief. Please help us ensure the person responsible for killing our son is held accountable. We will forever be grateful for your help.”

Vancouver police say information has recently come to light suggesting that people who knew more about what happened have not spoken to police.

Police believe Whiteside was in the area with the intention of killing 28-year-old Matthew Navas-Rivas, who was dining at the Indochine Restaurant with a female companion.

As the couple left the restaurant, a second, unknown shooter opened fire, killing Whiteside and later Wong, police have previously said.

Navas-Rivas was unharmed the night of the shooting, but was killed in another attack on July 15, 2018.

Police say the investigation into that murder is also ongoing.