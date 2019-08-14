Call about gunshots leads Hamilton police to recover drugs, cash

It began with a call about gunfire on the west mountain and ended with the seizure of cash and drugs.

Hamilton police responded to reports of possible shots fired in the area of Scenic Drive and the Bruce Trail on Tuesday.

Police say a group of men in two vehicles were located in a nearby parking lot and when officers arrived, two of them fled into the woods.

HPS K9 locates cocaine, fentanyl & cash after searching a wooded area near the Bruce Trail & Scenic Woods. The items have been seized as police work to identify the owner. #HamOnt https://t.co/A5pnM2Llsa pic.twitter.com/KpDmO1g5DZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 14, 2019

Investigators spoke to the remaining men and did not find any evidence to support a shooting incident.

However, a search of the area conducted by the K9 unit recovered $1,100 in cash, as well as cocaine and fentanyl.

The items have been seized while police continue to investigate.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation, you’re asked to contact the Mountain Division at 905-546-3886.

