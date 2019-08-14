Regina’s fall swim classes fill up within hours of registration opening

Fall registration for the city programs opened up this week and one program in particular was in very high demand. Many parents had trouble signing their children up for swim lessons, especially for the more popular dates and times.

For the few that were able to get through to pick classes, they were met with a new set of challenges.

“We had the wish list all set up and ready to go with classes that coordinated, and upon first try it bumped us into a queue for a waiting line, so we waited, waited, waited and by the time we got through only one [child] could get into one of the classes, they other one couldn’t,” said Erin Wittal, a parent who was set up and waiting on the online registration page.

Global News reached out to the city in regards to the high demand of the classes and they responded with this statement:

“The City of Regina works to balance the demand for swimming lessons with delivering a high-quality, positive experience for registrants. As registration progresses, we closely monitor class capacity and waitlists to make programming adjustments as needed. New classes are added to respond to demand if possible.”

Another option to consider are fitness centers that provide swim classes as part of the membership.

“Every member gets one free set of swimming lessons per season so spring, summer, winter, fall and it’s usually a 10 week lesson set.” explained Jennifer Roset, the aquatics director for the YMCA Regina

Due to the high demand of fall swim lessons, many times there are not enough instructors available or the space to allow all classes to run. This means that parents might be left out of the pool this fall, and will have to wait for winter registration when it becomes available.