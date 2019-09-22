Canada election: Markham–Unionville

Voters in the Markham–Unionville riding elected Bob Saroya of the Conservative Party as their MP in the 2015 election.

Markham–Unionville was a unique riding in that it was the only seat the Liberals lost after the riding boundaries changed that would have been won by the Conservatives in 2011 based on the redistributed results.

Before re-distribution, the riding was held by Liberal MP John McCallum who decided in 2015 to run in the newly-formed neighbouring riding of Markham-Thornhill.

Candidates

Liberal: Alan Ho

Conservative: Bob Saroya

NDP: Gregory Hines

Green: Elvin Kao

PPC: Sarah Chung

The Markham-Unionville riding is in York Region and is comprised partly of the Town of Markham.

The riding has a population of 123,318 people and is 84.34 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

In the 2013 redistribution, Markham–Unionville encompassed new subdivisions in the northwest part of the city which were previously in the Oak Ridges-Markham riding.

The riding has been primarily won by the Liberal Party although the Conservatives took it back after the 2011 election and have held it ever since.