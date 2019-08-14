Kelowna ranked 8th most expensive place in Canada: rent report

One website lists Kelowna as the nation’s eighth-most expensive place to rent. Another lists it as 15th most expensive.

Either way, having a roof over your head in the Okanagan isn’t cheap.

This week, Pad Mapper released its August 2019 Canadian Rent Report.

READ MORE: Tenants need to know their rights as rent increase approved, says advocate

The report ranked Toronto as the nation’s most expensive place to rent, with an average one-bedroom suite commanding $2,300 a month. For an average two-bedroom unit in Canada’s biggest city, the price is pushed to $2,850.

Coming in second was Vancouver, at $2,200 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,090 for a two-bedroom apartment.

WATCH: (July 19, 2019) Okanagan landlords speak out about renter

Kelowna was ranked eighth. According to Pad Mapper, the average one-bedroom unit in the Interior’s biggest city goes for $1,280, with an average two-bedroom fetching $1,730.

Notably, for January, Pad Mapper said Kelowna’s respective average rent prices were $1,300 and $1,680. In June, they were $1,280 and $1,700.

WATCH: (July 18, 2019) National study finds renting in Calgary almost impossible for minimum wage earners

Another website, Rentals.ca, listed Kelowna as the 15th most expensive place to rent.

According to Rentals.ca, the average one-bedroom apartment was renting for $1,430 a month, while two-bedroom apartments are going for $1,818.

Topping that list were Toronto (one-bedroom: $2,266; two-bedroom: $2,782) and Vancouver (one-bedroom: $1,990; two-bedroom: $2,833).