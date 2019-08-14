Bisons women’s soccer team scores international star from India

Local fans of India’s national soccer team will get a chance to see one of its stars closer to home, as a former captain has signed with the University of Manitoba Bisons.

Dalima Chhibber, 21, has represented India’s women’s national side in 47 matches since 2016, scoring 12 goals in international competition.

She was also selected as MVP of the 2019 South Asian Football Federation Championship and has been described as the face of women’s soccer in her home country.

The Bisons announced Wednesday that Chhibber will be joining the squad for the 2019-2020 fall season.

“She is, to date, the most experienced international player that our program has had the honour to recruit,” said Bisons head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas.

“I anticipate that she will make a significant positive impact in terms of team performance and team culture both on and off the field.”

A lot of you recently have been enquiring about my absence from the @IndianFootball team. I take this opportunity to let you all know the next big step in my journey! pic.twitter.com/zh1v2ldmVy — Dalima Chhibber (@DalimaChhibber) July 18, 2019

Off the pitch, Chhibber will be pursuing a Master’s degree in sports psychology at the university.

“I chose the U of M because it has a great faculty with professors who have done some amazing research work,” she said.

“The Bisons soccer team is one of the best university teams I have heard of.”

A huge day for Bisons soccer. @BisonWSOC is thrilled to be signing former India national team captain @DalimaChhibber for the 2019 season! 📝 https://t.co/r7wxwZ3oRc#gobisons #INDWNT pic.twitter.com/E96K4o02Vi — U of Manitoba Bisons (@umbisons) August 14, 2019

