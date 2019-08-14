Residents waited in nearby bus while WFPS put out Charleswood apartment blaze

A Winnipeg Transit bus acted as a temporary shelter for people who fled a Charleswood apartment fire Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said they were called to the blaze at an eight-storey apartment tower on Hendon Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Heavy smoke was coming out of a suite on the seventh floor, and WFPS crews were able to get it under control within about half an hour.

The damage was contained to just one suite.

WFPS said one person on scene was assessed by paramedics, but otherwise no one was injured and no one had to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

