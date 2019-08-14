London city committee votes to make Vimy Ridge Park permanent

A temporary park in London’s Argyle neighbourhood may soon become a permanent spot for honouring the battle of Vimy Ridge.

A strip of land at Hale and Trafalgar streets was designated a park in 2017 to honour the 100th anniversary of the First World War battle.

A motion before the community and protective services committee on Tuesday saw unanimous support when it called for the area to permanently be known as Vimy Ridge Park.

READ MORE: Vimy Park debate returns to London City Hall Thursday

The park is located in Ward 2, an area of London represented by Coun. Shawn Lewis.

Before he was elected to municipal office, Lewis had long advocated for the park’s recognition, and his position remained consistent during Tuesday’s meeting.

“This is a tribute to veterans that’s meant to be respectful… It’s not meant to be a flashy parade ground, it’s not meant to host large community gatherings on a regular basis,” Lewis said.

“It’s meant to be a place where people can pause and reflect.”

READ MORE: London names temporary Vimy Ridge Park in time for battle’s 100th anniversary

Vimy Ridge Park will have to await approval from full city council before it can become a permanent fixture.

A final decision is expected to arrive when council meets on Aug. 27.