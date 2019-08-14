World
August 14, 2019 12:25 am

Jeffrey Epstein’s jail guards suspected of falsifying records of checks on him: source

By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Following the death of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, there are still many unanswered questions surrounding his death. Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after being found with bruises on July 23, however, he had been taken off the watch later that month. But what is a suicide watch?

A person familiar with the probe of Jeffrey Epstein‘s death at a federal jail says guards are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates in his unit every half hour, when they actually weren’t.

Epstein is believed to have killed himself early Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was awaiting trial in a sex trafficking case.

Surveillance video reviewed after the death showed guards never made some of the checks noted in the log, according to the person familiar with the investigation.

The person wasn’t authorized to disclose information and spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department said earlier Tuesday that two guards assigned to watch Epstein had been placed on administrative leave.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

