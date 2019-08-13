NDP leader promises to hire, train more nurses if party elected

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising that more nurses will be trained and hired if the party wins the Sept. 10 provincial election.

Kinew says an NDP government would spend $13.5 million over four years to hire 30 more nurses and another $1.8 million to create 75 training spots at Red River College.

He has already said that the New Democrats would open more hospital beds, which he said would amount to another 20 positions.

READ MORE: Manitoba Election 2019 Promise Tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

He also promised to reopen emergency rooms at the Seven Oaks and Concordia hospitals in Winnipeg, but could not say how many positions that would create.

The NDP has already released its campaign, which focuses on health, includes a boost to the minimum wage and commits to a higher tax rate on people earning more than $250,000 a year.

RELATED VIDEO: Provincial Election breakdown: What you need to know