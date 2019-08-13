West Kelowna council to reconsider cannabis store application at mayor’s request

West Kelowna city council will reconsider a cannabis store application on Tuesday after it was originally rejected last month.

The reconsideration hearing is taking place at the behest of Mayor Gord Milson.

On July 23, council voted down a rezoning application for the government-operated cannabis retail outlet at 2475 Dobbin Road.

The proposed location is in the Westbank Towne Centre strip mall, located across from George Pringle Elementary School.

The vote was defeated with a 3-3 tie, with Coun. Rick de Jong absent.

Councillors Doug Findlater, Carol Zanon and Jason Friesen voted against it, while councillors Stephen Johnston, Jayson Zilkie and the mayor voted in favour.

In its council agenda for Aug. 13, the mayor’s request is listed as item 5.1.3, and is listed as below:

“In accordance with Section 131 of the Community Charter, the mayor may require council reconsideration of a matter, and vote again on a matter that was the subject of a vote. The mayor may initiate a reconsideration either at the same council meeting as the vote took place, or within 30 days following that meeting.”

Further, the agenda also said “recommended motion: that council direct staff to accept a non-medical cannabis retail store rezoning application for a government-operated cannabis retail outlet located at 2475 Dobbin Road.”