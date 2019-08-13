Missing Garden Hill man found dead: RCMP

Police say a Garden Hill man missing for nearly a week has been found dead.

First Nation Safety Officers went door-to-door in the community looking for the 23-year-old man when he went missing Aug. 7.

He was reported missing to RCMP two days later.

In a news release sent Tuesday, police said the man’s body was found in the water near Monias Point Saturday.

The Chief Medical Examiner, along with Island Lake RCMP, continue to investigate.

