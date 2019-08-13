Netflix movie takes over Hamilton’s McMaster University campus

Hamilton’s McMaster University is getting a taste of Hollywood.

The Engineering building on campus has been renamed Kleitman Medical Research for the filming of a Netflix movie called Awake.

The sci-fi thriller stars Gina Rodriguez as an ex-soldier with a troubled past.

The story is set after a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, and chaos quickly begins to consume the world.

However, Rodriguez’s character may hold the key to a cure.

The actress won a Golden Globe for her lead role in the sitcom “Jane the Virgin,” which is now in its fifth and final season.

Last year, over 130 productions filmed in Hamilton.

Summer filming on campus in progress. The Engineering building has been renamed to Kleitman Medical Research and Gina Rodriguez is on set 🎥. | #Awake @McMasterEng @HereIsGina pic.twitter.com/rc3isuRLsn — McMaster University (@McMasterU) August 13, 2019