Netflix movie takes over Hamilton’s McMaster University campus
Hamilton’s McMaster University is getting a taste of Hollywood.
READ MORE: Massive film and TV production hub planned near Hamilton’s west harbour
The Engineering building on campus has been renamed Kleitman Medical Research for the filming of a Netflix movie called Awake.
The sci-fi thriller stars Gina Rodriguez as an ex-soldier with a troubled past.
The story is set after a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, and chaos quickly begins to consume the world.
However, Rodriguez’s character may hold the key to a cure.
READ MORE: New Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ has Hamilton connection
The actress won a Golden Globe for her lead role in the sitcom “Jane the Virgin,” which is now in its fifth and final season.
Last year, over 130 productions filmed in Hamilton.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.