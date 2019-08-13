Friends of the North say hockey equipment for Moose Factory children a success

After a month of asking people in Kingston for hockey equipment to send to Moose Factory, Ont., charitable group Friends of the North says its campaign has been a huge success.

“I think we have probably 75 pairs of skates. Of course, the sticks — lots of sticks — and all the padding. Helmets to go with it,” said Linda Tucker, a member of Friends of the North.

The philanthropic group has made a habit of visiting the northern Ontario community of Moose Factory and bringing essentials with them from Kingston.

Recently, Tucker says, people in Moose Factory were looking to set up a minor hockey league but were lacking equipment.

“The kids don’t have any (equipment), and the parents can’t afford to buy it,” Tucker previously told Global News.

After an initial call for hockey equipment in Kingston, Tucker says the group was flooded with donations — and not just hockey equipment.

“Some folks who didn’t have hockey equipment donated soccer jerseys, soccer balls. We’ve got bats. We’ve got brand-new gloves. The list just goes on and on,” she said.

The campaign started about a month ago, and all the equipment received was sent off to Moose Factory on Monday.

—With files from Doug Jeffries