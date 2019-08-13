Elgin County OPP appeal to public to help solve 1994 murder

Elgin County OPP has launched a media campaign in an attempt to solve the 1994 murder of Sonya Nadine Cywink.

It was nearly 25 years ago when the 31-year-old’s body was found at the Southwold Earthworks, a historic site, and former First Nation settlement, on Iona Road in Elgin County.

Police said Cywink’s body had evidence of trauma. She was last seen alive in London near Dundas Street and Lyle Street on Aug. 26, 1994, just four days prior to the grim discovery.

Originally from White Fish First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Cywink had been living in east London at the time of her death.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by the provincial government for information that may lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for Cywink’s death.

The historic investigation is currently under the direction of Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

