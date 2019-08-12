‘Police incident’ causes West Coast Express delays

TransLink says a police incident caused delays for two West Coast Express trains eastbound from Waterfront Station on Monday evening.

The transit agency said the 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. train were both affected by the incident, which it said cleared at about 6:35 p.m.

READ MORE: West Coast Express train delayed after hitting bear on tracks

The nature and location of the police incident remains unclear, and TransLink referred questions to Vancouver Police.

Global News has requested comment from the VPD.