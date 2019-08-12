Police Incident
August 12, 2019 9:39 pm
‘Police incident’ causes West Coast Express delays

TransLink says a police incident caused delays for two West Coast Express trains eastbound from Waterfront Station on Monday evening.

The transit agency said the 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. train were both affected by the incident, which it said cleared at about 6:35 p.m.

The nature and location of the police incident remains unclear, and TransLink referred questions to Vancouver Police.

Global News has requested comment from the VPD.

